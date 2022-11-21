Status Effects and Fish enter The WILDS

Release Version 1.2.0
NEW FEATURES:
- STATUS EFFECTS: By far the biggest highlight of the update is Status Effects. These will be pretty all encompassing effects based on what your animal's current state is. Effects like "Poisoned", "Hungry", "Dehydrated", "Well Rested", and many more. These effects can mean both POSTIVE or NEGATIVE effects on your animal.
- FISH: Added some fish to the waters around the world. Be sure to check them out they are pretty fun to play around with!
- WETNESS: Added some new effects for when your animal leaves the water.
- STEAM ACHIEVEMENT: Added the first steam achievement / easter egg to the game. Excited to see someone find it!
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- VITALS: Thirst and Hunger icons will now only appear when under 50%
- VITALS: Thirst and Hunger now save their last levels and restore when leaving/entering the game.
- CAMERA: More changes in responsiveness, movement, and zoom.
- CAMERA: The camera resumes previously held angle when toggling the menu on and off.
- CAMERA: Add a shallow depth of field to the basic menu camera.
- CAMERA: Added the ability to rotate the camera when the menu is open.
- WORLD DESIGN: Expanded the basin area and added more pathed areas.
- WOLF: Began fixing glitchy eyelids on the wolf in some animations.
- WOLF: Added more intensity to the wolf's turn while walking.
BUG FIXES
- CRITICAL: There was a bug when backing out to main menu, not allowing you to renter the game, this has been fixed.
- FOOD HOLD POSITION: Fixed a bug causing held food to be improperly rotated.
- GENERAL: Many many bug fixes.
