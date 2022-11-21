 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 21 November 2022

EA Build Hotfix #19

Share · View all patches · Build 9980444

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1209 Autoresolve not taking player ships in calculations fix
  • Ticket #1252 Player purchases are deducted twice from treasury fix
  • Ticket #1132 and #1184 Housing behavior updates in build queue
  • Ticket #1170 Player retreat from pirate combat loss fix
  • Ticket #1236 Interplanetary Government tech bonus fix
  • Ticket #1237 AI research technology clearing fix
  • Ticket #1266 Building spawning optimizations and fixes
  • Ticket #1253 Dual Dyson sphere built on same turn fix
  • Ticket #1172 Fleet repair for orbital stations fix
  • Ticket #1249 Built spies not appearing fix
  • Ticket #1173 Ground combat exit hotkeys break ground combat visuals fix
  • Ticket #1251 and #1265 Bomb count for bombing fleets resets during turn fix
  • Ticket #1166 and #1138 Player and AI ground combat code refactor and centralized
  • Ticket #1143 Pollution control facility modifier fix
  • Ticket #1148 Bombs not always killing ground troops fix
  • Ticket #1161 Planetary Gravity Generator modifier fix
  • Ticket #1273 Fuel range for support ships fix
  • Ticket #1257 Evolutionary Mutation infinite selection fix
  • Ticket #1270 Infinite loop on Warp Enhancement cutscenes fix
  • Ticket #1256 and #1272 Dyson Sphere construction rules fix
  • Ticket #1281 Fuel range calculation fix

