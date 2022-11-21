- Ticket #1209 Autoresolve not taking player ships in calculations fix
- Ticket #1252 Player purchases are deducted twice from treasury fix
- Ticket #1132 and #1184 Housing behavior updates in build queue
- Ticket #1170 Player retreat from pirate combat loss fix
- Ticket #1236 Interplanetary Government tech bonus fix
- Ticket #1237 AI research technology clearing fix
- Ticket #1266 Building spawning optimizations and fixes
- Ticket #1253 Dual Dyson sphere built on same turn fix
- Ticket #1172 Fleet repair for orbital stations fix
- Ticket #1249 Built spies not appearing fix
- Ticket #1173 Ground combat exit hotkeys break ground combat visuals fix
- Ticket #1251 and #1265 Bomb count for bombing fleets resets during turn fix
- Ticket #1166 and #1138 Player and AI ground combat code refactor and centralized
- Ticket #1143 Pollution control facility modifier fix
- Ticket #1148 Bombs not always killing ground troops fix
- Ticket #1161 Planetary Gravity Generator modifier fix
- Ticket #1273 Fuel range for support ships fix
- Ticket #1257 Evolutionary Mutation infinite selection fix
- Ticket #1270 Infinite loop on Warp Enhancement cutscenes fix
- Ticket #1256 and #1272 Dyson Sphere construction rules fix
- Ticket #1281 Fuel range calculation fix
Lord of Rigel update for 21 November 2022
EA Build Hotfix #19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update