"Old Friends" Campaign Level Released

The next campaign level, “Old Friends” has been released, along with more bug fixes and optimizations.
Full Changelog
Added
- “Old Friends” campaign level
- Another pistol magazine unloading sound
- Two more handgun magazine loading sounds
- RPG-7 and FIM-92F Stinger side-view sprites
- Hidden area on the Hot on the Trail level
- Dialogue portrait sprites for characters appearing in the new campaign level
- More fallen log sprite variations
Changed
- Optimized sounds to reduce total file size
- Garbage cans no longer block line of sight
Fixed
- AI conversations set to end after the final text no longer continually loop
- Camera panning no longer causes the world to “flicker”
- UI notifications no longer play their sound if another notification sound is already playing. This prevents excessively loud notification sounds from playing such as when several objectives are added to the map at the same time.
- Occasional null reference timing issue when markers are removed from the map no longer occurs
- An issue where interactable objects couldn’t be clicked in some campaign levels has been fixed. This was due to the fading screen overlay not being detected as fading out all the way and thus keeping clicks disabled.
