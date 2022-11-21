 Skip to content

Bingus: My Beloved update for 21 November 2022

Day 3 - More Minor Fixes and Additions

Build 9980205

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Dodgeball scores not saving and the bug where you coin money playing the game
  • Reduced coins received from music mini-game
  • Slightly increased coins received from ice cream game from 8 to 10 coins during hard mode and 8 to 12 in Impossible! mode
  • Oatmeal (Popcat) Sprites removed and replaced with Bella and Mr. Richard
  • Removed times where Oatmeal would mistakenly speak when Bella or Richard were talking
  • Added New Music Tracks and Music does not reset on the next scene
  • Added New Sounds Effects in Chapter 2

