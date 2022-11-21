- Fixed Dodgeball scores not saving and the bug where you coin money playing the game
- Reduced coins received from music mini-game
- Slightly increased coins received from ice cream game from 8 to 10 coins during hard mode and 8 to 12 in Impossible! mode
- Oatmeal (Popcat) Sprites removed and replaced with Bella and Mr. Richard
- Removed times where Oatmeal would mistakenly speak when Bella or Richard were talking
- Added New Music Tracks and Music does not reset on the next scene
- Added New Sounds Effects in Chapter 2
Bingus: My Beloved update for 21 November 2022
Day 3 - More Minor Fixes and Additions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
