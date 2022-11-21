 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 21 November 2022

Nov 20: Bomb cursor buffs

Build 9979935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased bomb cursor damage roughly double

Increased knockback by roughly 25%

First bomb now triggers if primary fire is held while active instead of needing to let go a reclick

Changed files in this update

