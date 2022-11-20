0.17.7 (November 20)
Fixes:
- fixed a problem with battle cards not woring correctly
- fixed 'accept/reject' appearing on incorrect cards on occasion
- fixed incorrect muster gold check
- fixed food card waypoint crash
