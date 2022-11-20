 Skip to content

Rising Lords update for 20 November 2022

0.17.7 (November 20)

Last edited by Wendy

Fixes:

  • fixed a problem with battle cards not woring correctly
  • fixed 'accept/reject' appearing on incorrect cards on occasion
  • fixed incorrect muster gold check
  • fixed food card waypoint crash

