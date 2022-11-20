The implementation of the "Reserve" function caused a bug that prevented old saved data from being loaded.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Tactical Nexus update for 20 November 2022
Fixed bug related to loading of saved data
Patchnotes via Steam Community
