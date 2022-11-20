 Skip to content

Tactical Nexus update for 20 November 2022

Fixed bug related to loading of saved data

Share · View all patches · Build 9979384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The implementation of the "Reserve" function caused a bug that prevented old saved data from being loaded.
We apologize for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
