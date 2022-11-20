 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Xio: Survival update for 20 November 2022

UPDATE - (11/20/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9979319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Inventory -
Fixes inventory traveling from level/HUBS.
Identifiers for accurate item counts.

Server/Game-Details -
*Re-Added player-joining system to crash the random game(s).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1736681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link