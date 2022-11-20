 Skip to content

Halftime Heroes update for 20 November 2022

Patch 1.7 is up!

Patch 1.7 · Build 9979317

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys! New patch and season 11!

-New ultimate: Blizzard + Thundernado
-Fixed so that Death bypasses shields
-Small optimization changes

Enjoy!

