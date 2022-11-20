 Skip to content

SIMBA THE CAT update for 20 November 2022

solved bugs

Build 9979261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

solved missing key in the level "bycicle cat"

solved bugs in the level "cold cat"

solved bugs in the level "underwater cat"

