SPEEDRUNNER update for 20 November 2022

SPEEDRUNNER version 1.3 update description

Share · View all patches · Build 9979071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Global and Friends Leaderboards added.
  • Now available for Mac (OS X 10.13 or later).
  • Tutorial small update.
  • Mouse usage in menus added.
  • 1 Acheivement added.
  • Smaller updates.
  • Bugfixes.

