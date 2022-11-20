- Global and Friends Leaderboards added.
- Now available for Mac (OS X 10.13 or later).
- Tutorial small update.
- Mouse usage in menus added.
- 1 Acheivement added.
- Smaller updates.
- Bugfixes.
SPEEDRUNNER update for 20 November 2022
SPEEDRUNNER version 1.3 update description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
