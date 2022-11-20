 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 20 November 2022

Update 0.81c - HMD adjustments and various tweaks

  • Further health and damage tweaks
  • Boxer tweaks: no more seeing the inside of you own head (eyes and teeth etc...)
  • Boxer default stances when HMD is off the player or at impossible angles
  • Voice chat tweaks
  • Further venue optimizations
  • Referee tweaks

