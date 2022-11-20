- Further health and damage tweaks
- Boxer tweaks: no more seeing the inside of you own head (eyes and teeth etc...)
- Boxer default stances when HMD is off the player or at impossible angles
- Voice chat tweaks
- Further venue optimizations
- Referee tweaks
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 20 November 2022
Update 0.81c - HMD adjustments and various tweaks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Era of Combat: Boxing Content Depot 1687101
