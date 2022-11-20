Frozen Flame | Update 0.65.0.4

Pilgrims,

We’re ready to release the next patch, which includes plenty of fixes and gameplay improvements. If you’re experiences any issues with the game, please message us on Discord - we’ll do our best to resolve them. Your messages and feedback never go unnoticed, and help us correct the development course according to them.

We’d like to express our gratitude to everyone, who left their positive reviews on Steam and who helps us to continue improving our game. This feedback means a lot to us, boosting the spirit of our team to push forward!

Version 0.65.0.4 includes following changes:

Gameplay

Added the Loom to the Artisan Table blueprints - now you can craft all the cloth you’d ever need;

All modules that do not require a foundation are no longer affected by decay, including bonfires, fences, garden beds etc.

Solid Essence now restores 25 durability points of items (instead of 25%).

Increased the time for which logs fuel a bonfire.

Pots are now fueled with branches instead of logs.

Changed the bonfire crafting recipe.

The “heat” status is no longer visible on the UI.

Changed the loot for secret chests in the Broken Valley.

Added a sign in front of a portal to the Dragon’s Grove.

Balance

Garden beds and pots now produce items faster.

Tree chopping now takes less time.

Sawmills now produce planks faster.

Sawmills now produce more planks per log.

Increased the amount of branches dropped from trees: from 3-6 to 4-8.

Incresed the drop rate of bones and crystals from monsters (especially ghosts).

Combat

Increased the base amount of stamina: from 80 to 100.

Increased the stamina recovery speed.

Incresed the combat energy accumulation speed.

Incresed the staff’s DoT effect: from 2 to 3.

Reduced the amount of HP of Ironbound and the elite ghosts of the Broken Valley.

Reduced the durability loss for weapons and armor.

Fixes

Fixed some of the discovered issues in Dedicated Server functionality.

Fixed the issue, blocking players from progressing into the Sanctuary after the Ice Elemental fight. * Players can now find an interaction point which leads to the Sanctuary.

Fixed the issue, which caused DirectX 12 to be chosen by default.

Fixed the duplicates of Poison Boar pelt being dropped in the Woodhead’s quest.

Fixed the Ritual on the Bard’s island. Now it completes automatically.

Fixed the issue of the no-flight zone effect display.

Fixed the issue, preventing players from deleting certain servers from their server lists.

Fixed the issue, which allowed to players build while flying.

At the begining of december we’re planning to release the Update #1, which will also include some of the new improvements based on your feedback.

We’re also working on the next major biome, includding numerous islands, new enemies, gear, quests etc. So, stay tuned! There’s plenty of work ahead of us.

