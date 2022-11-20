Patch 1.003

This update is mostly focused on making it easier to improve the popularity of your wrestlers and make the early game a bit more forgiving.
- A guide to modding save files is now available in the Steam Guides for this game. Added a link to the modding guide in the Help menu of the game.
- Added some tips and hints to the Help section to make it easier to learn to play the game.
- Added a confirmation window before beginning a show to prevent accidental double-clicks from starting an unfinished show.
- Slightly increased the amount of merchandise revenue popular wrestlers generate
- Increased the amount of Popularity most wrestlers start with when creating a new game. In particular, highly rated wrestlers will no longer start the game with low Popularity. There is no way to make this change retroactive, so existing save files are not affected.
- Removed the Popularity penalties for matches ending in a draw.
- Fixed an issue where a completely empty inbox could cause a display error.
Changed files in this update