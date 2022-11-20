- When a non-Detective searched a dead body, they will no longer see a message "You have been called to confirm the body" that is meant for a Detective
- Kick vote is now allowed for players on all teams
- Damage protection now works for all types of damage and not only bullets
- Added missing Springfield third person animations
- Clues will now keep spawning after revealing one Traitor if there are more Traitors left
- Dead body glow for Detectives will now disappear when they search that body
- When you use dead bodies that have already been revealed by a Detective, you will now see their role next to their name
- Role flag will now have a random rotation when spawned next to a dead body
- Players now have a Plant ability in annihilation
- Resetting controls settings to defaults will no longer give weird bindings for movement
- Updated "one minute remaining" event sound
- Players can no longer attack until the Clue objective starts (when they search the body of the Don)
- Fixed a case when a Traitor revived as a Zombie Traitor would not get any abilities
- Reduced muzzle flash scale in ADS
- Pseudo names are now given randomly instead of by order of who joined the server first
- More Mafia skins that are now tied to each pseudo name
- Players will now lower their weapons when they cannot attack (only in first person for now)
- Clue counter now shows each individual clue icon
- Round will automatically end with Innocents winning if nobody wins 30 seconds after round timer has ended and all Traitors were revealed
Treason Playtest update for 20 November 2022
Treason Playtest update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
