Treason Playtest update for 20 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When a non-Detective searched a dead body, they will no longer see a message "You have been called to confirm the body" that is meant for a Detective
  • Kick vote is now allowed for players on all teams
  • Damage protection now works for all types of damage and not only bullets
  • Added missing Springfield third person animations
  • Clues will now keep spawning after revealing one Traitor if there are more Traitors left
  • Dead body glow for Detectives will now disappear when they search that body
  • When you use dead bodies that have already been revealed by a Detective, you will now see their role next to their name
  • Role flag will now have a random rotation when spawned next to a dead body
  • Players now have a Plant ability in annihilation
  • Resetting controls settings to defaults will no longer give weird bindings for movement
  • Updated "one minute remaining" event sound
  • Players can no longer attack until the Clue objective starts (when they search the body of the Don)
  • Fixed a case when a Traitor revived as a Zombie Traitor would not get any abilities
  • Reduced muzzle flash scale in ADS
  • Pseudo names are now given randomly instead of by order of who joined the server first
  • More Mafia skins that are now tied to each pseudo name
  • Players will now lower their weapons when they cannot attack (only in first person for now)
  • Clue counter now shows each individual clue icon
  • Round will automatically end with Innocents winning if nobody wins 30 seconds after round timer has ended and all Traitors were revealed

