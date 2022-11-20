Hello,
Update 0.19 is out!
Changelog:
- Added new location Second Office Room
- Added more content/variations to Andrew/Steve Heist Prep. Power Event
- Added Andrew/Steve Optional Event Bunt Ablaze Part 1
- Added Andrew/Steve Optional Event Bunt Ablaze Part 2
- Added Andrew/Steve Optional Event Bunt Ablaze Part 3
- Added secret event to Andrew/Steve Snoop And Scoot Part 1 (If certain event is already done, this is set as completed for now, to make part 2 accessible in the future update)
- Added more dynamic backgrounds to Andrew/Steve office for various events
- Added new songs
- Added new custom sound effects
- Added 2 new logos to 'featured ad'
- Added option to disable colored names
- Added option to adjust GUI frame opacity
- Added option to show/hide 'Quick Menu'
- Added B&W mode to Brain Burner minigame as colorblind mode
- Added hover/select sounds to choice menus
- Added indication of current location to navigation panel
- Added more clear indications of when the event triggers to "Planning Board"
- Added major implementation of time skip from anywhere you currently are located (You need to move from one room to another for the proper code initialization, if you're loading a save)
- Added option to click on preposition screens to skip them
- Added better separation to "Log" entries
- Added Nadia's log entry
- Added "Rub And Tug" placeholder event to Julia's Log
- Added "Sleep With An Angel" placeholder event to Julia's Log
- Added "Gifted Kid" placeholder event to Katherine's Log
- Added "Who Was Anna" placeholder event to Katherine's Log
- Added "Noobie Model" placeholder event to Nadia's Log
- Added/Changed songs in various events
- Changed preposition screen duration from 5 to 4 seconds
- Changed 'Manual' description
- Changed Brain Burner minigame color buttons to letter buttons, button scale and position, controller styled, overall QOL improvement
- Changed internal event requirements for Andrew/Steve Optional Event 1 Part 2, will be restored in future updates
- Changed menu loop picture
- Changed various UI and navigation scaling to better accommodate unique events naming
- Changed visibility of "Love Stats" until implementing proper use for them
- Changed style of triggers hover to new engine rendered
- Changed Julia's Optional Event 1 visibility, if failed to complete or trigger
- Changed how "Event replay" shows replayable events, now only the completed ones
- Changed Andrew/Steve Event 1 name to Long Time No See
- Changed Andrew/Steve Event 2 name to Gnarly Decision
- Changed Andrew/Steve Event 3 name to Blue Paper Scam
- Changed Andrew/Steve Event 4 name to Just Some Speculations
- Changed Andrew/Steve Event 5 name to Back To The Old Ways
- Changed Julia's Event 1 name to Full-Bodied Wine
- Changed Julia's Event 2 name to Coffee In Bed
- Changed Julia's Event 3 name to 'Tis Just A Scratch
- Changed Julia's Event 4 name to One Of Those Days
- Changed Julia's Event 5 name to Getting Caught Up
- Changed Julia's Event 6 name to Our Little Secret
- Changed Julia's Event 7 name to Surprising News
- Changed Julia's Event 8 name to The Best Present
- Changed Julia's Event 9 name to Sight To Behold
- Changed Julia's Event 10 name to Spooderphobia
- Changed Julia's Event 7 and 8 to Julia's Optional Event 4, name to Mysterious Call
- Changed Julia's Optional Event 1 name to The Ring Comes Off
- Changed Julia's Optional Event 2 name to Home-Cooked, Best Cooked
- Changed Julia's Optional Event 3 name to Pill Hunt
- Changed Emily's Event 1 name to Ironing Things Out
- Changed Emily's Event 2 name to Breakfast Gossips
- Changed Emily's Event 3 name to Quarrel Ripples
- Changed Emily's Event 4 name to Mischief-Makeress
- Changed Emily's Event 5 name to Shower Mumble
- Changed Emily's Event 6 name to God Gamer In Da House
- Changed Emily's Optional Event 1 name to Giving The Third Degree
- Changed Katherine's Event 1 name to Green-Eyed Coffee Break
- Changed Katherine's Event 2 name to Morning Chatter
- Changed Katherine's Event 3 name to Information Broker
- Changed Katherine's Event 4 name to Paper Weights
- Changed Katherine's Event 5 name to Out Of Balance
- Changed Katherine's Event 6 name to Unusual Hobby
- Changed Katherine's Event 7 name to Sunny Day Treat
- Changed Amanda5s Event 1 name to So We Finally Meet
- Updated Event replay event names to the new unique ones
- Updated disclaimer screen
- Updated pre-splash image
- Updated "Log" source code
- Updated source to new engine version
- Fixed Andrew/Steve Event 5 background and triggering inconsistencies
- Fixed Andrew/Steve Event 4 background and triggering inconsistencies
- Fixed Brain Burner site grammar, typos, and slight rewording
- Fixed Andrew/Steve Event Long Time No See grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Andrew/Steve Event Gnarly Decision grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Andrew/Steve Event Blue Paper Scam grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Andrew/Steve Event Just Some Speculations grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Intro Event grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Event Full-Bodied Wine grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Event Coffee In Bed grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Event 'Tis Just A Scratch grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Event One Of Those Days grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Event Getting Caught Up grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Event Our Little Secret grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Event Surprising News grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Event The Best Present grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Event Sight To Behold grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Event Spooderphobia grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Optional Event The Ring Comes Off grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Optional Event Home-Cooked, Best Cooked grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Julia's Optional Event Pill Hunt grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Emily's Event Ironing Things Out grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Emily's Event Breakfast Gossips grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Emily's Event Quarrel Ripples grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Emily's Event Mischief-Makeress grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Emily's Event Shower Mumble grammar, typos
- Fixed Emily's Event God Gamer In Da House grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Emily's Optional Interaction Giving The Third Degree grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Katherine's Event Green-Eyed Coffee Break grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Katherine's Event Morning Chatter grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Katherine's Event Information Broker grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Katherine's Event Paper Weights grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Katherine's Event Out Of Balance grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Katherine's Event Unusual Hobby grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Katherine's Event Sunny Day Treat grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Dream 1 grammar, typos
- Fixed Dream 2 grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Amanda's Event So We Finally Meet grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Home interactions grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Katherine's Home interactions grammar, typos, various rewordings
- Fixed Nadia's name visual bug
- Fixed misplaced images in Andrew/Steve Event Back To The Old Ways
- Fixed Andrew/Steve Event Back To The Old Ways choice condition from previous events
- Fixed Julia's Optional Event The Ring Comes Off triggering
- Fixed Julia's Event 'Tis Just A Scratch screen bug and replaying bug
- Fixed Julia's Event Sight To Behold replaying bug
- Fixed Emily's Event Shower Mumble replaying bug
- Fixed Katherine's Event Morning Chatter replaying bug
- Fixed Dream 2 replaying bug
- Fixed text inconsistencies
- Fixed Katherine's Email 2 inconsistencies
- Fixed various graphical inconsistencies
- Fixed various UI bugs and glitches
- Fixed inventory after change to Renpy 8
- Fixed 'Katherine's Home Key' bug
- Fixed addition of certain item to inventory, auto added if you've already done the event
- Fixed old choice menus with effects
- Fixed interchanged images in Julia's Event 8
- Removed DLC screen until relevant
- Removed secret money pickups
- Removed option to name the character, mainly because of future story developments
- Removed old prepositions, replaced with in-game rendered ones
- Variable maintenance and merges to current system
Saves are backwards compatible with 0.17 and 0.18
Changed files in this update