Wicked Paradise update for 20 November 2022

0.19

Share · View all patches · Build 9978824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,
Update 0.19 is out!

Changelog:

  • Added new location Second Office Room
  • Added more content/variations to Andrew/Steve Heist Prep. Power Event
  • Added Andrew/Steve Optional Event Bunt Ablaze Part 1
  • Added Andrew/Steve Optional Event Bunt Ablaze Part 2
  • Added Andrew/Steve Optional Event Bunt Ablaze Part 3
  • Added secret event to Andrew/Steve Snoop And Scoot Part 1 (If certain event is already done, this is set as completed for now, to make part 2 accessible in the future update)
  • Added more dynamic backgrounds to Andrew/Steve office for various events
  • Added new songs
  • Added new custom sound effects
  • Added 2 new logos to 'featured ad'
  • Added option to disable colored names
  • Added option to adjust GUI frame opacity
  • Added option to show/hide 'Quick Menu'
  • Added B&W mode to Brain Burner minigame as colorblind mode
  • Added hover/select sounds to choice menus
  • Added indication of current location to navigation panel
  • Added more clear indications of when the event triggers to "Planning Board"
  • Added major implementation of time skip from anywhere you currently are located (You need to move from one room to another for the proper code initialization, if you're loading a save)
  • Added option to click on preposition screens to skip them
  • Added better separation to "Log" entries
  • Added Nadia's log entry
  • Added "Rub And Tug" placeholder event to Julia's Log
  • Added "Sleep With An Angel" placeholder event to Julia's Log
  • Added "Gifted Kid" placeholder event to Katherine's Log
  • Added "Who Was Anna" placeholder event to Katherine's Log
  • Added "Noobie Model" placeholder event to Nadia's Log
  • Added/Changed songs in various events
  • Changed preposition screen duration from 5 to 4 seconds
  • Changed 'Manual' description
  • Changed Brain Burner minigame color buttons to letter buttons, button scale and position, controller styled, overall QOL improvement
  • Changed internal event requirements for Andrew/Steve Optional Event 1 Part 2, will be restored in future updates
  • Changed menu loop picture
  • Changed various UI and navigation scaling to better accommodate unique events naming
  • Changed visibility of "Love Stats" until implementing proper use for them
  • Changed style of triggers hover to new engine rendered
  • Changed Julia's Optional Event 1 visibility, if failed to complete or trigger
  • Changed how "Event replay" shows replayable events, now only the completed ones
  • Changed Andrew/Steve Event 1 name to Long Time No See
  • Changed Andrew/Steve Event 2 name to Gnarly Decision
  • Changed Andrew/Steve Event 3 name to Blue Paper Scam
  • Changed Andrew/Steve Event 4 name to Just Some Speculations
  • Changed Andrew/Steve Event 5 name to Back To The Old Ways
  • Changed Julia's Event 1 name to Full-Bodied Wine
  • Changed Julia's Event 2 name to Coffee In Bed
  • Changed Julia's Event 3 name to 'Tis Just A Scratch
  • Changed Julia's Event 4 name to One Of Those Days
  • Changed Julia's Event 5 name to Getting Caught Up
  • Changed Julia's Event 6 name to Our Little Secret
  • Changed Julia's Event 7 name to Surprising News
  • Changed Julia's Event 8 name to The Best Present
  • Changed Julia's Event 9 name to Sight To Behold
  • Changed Julia's Event 10 name to Spooderphobia
  • Changed Julia's Event 7 and 8 to Julia's Optional Event 4, name to Mysterious Call
  • Changed Julia's Optional Event 1 name to The Ring Comes Off
  • Changed Julia's Optional Event 2 name to Home-Cooked, Best Cooked
  • Changed Julia's Optional Event 3 name to Pill Hunt
  • Changed Emily's Event 1 name to Ironing Things Out
  • Changed Emily's Event 2 name to Breakfast Gossips
  • Changed Emily's Event 3 name to Quarrel Ripples
  • Changed Emily's Event 4 name to Mischief-Makeress
  • Changed Emily's Event 5 name to Shower Mumble
  • Changed Emily's Event 6 name to God Gamer In Da House
  • Changed Emily's Optional Event 1 name to Giving The Third Degree
  • Changed Katherine's Event 1 name to Green-Eyed Coffee Break
  • Changed Katherine's Event 2 name to Morning Chatter
  • Changed Katherine's Event 3 name to Information Broker
  • Changed Katherine's Event 4 name to Paper Weights
  • Changed Katherine's Event 5 name to Out Of Balance
  • Changed Katherine's Event 6 name to Unusual Hobby
  • Changed Katherine's Event 7 name to Sunny Day Treat
  • Changed Amanda5s Event 1 name to So We Finally Meet
  • Updated Event replay event names to the new unique ones
  • Updated disclaimer screen
  • Updated pre-splash image
  • Updated "Log" source code
  • Updated source to new engine version
  • Fixed Andrew/Steve Event 5 background and triggering inconsistencies
  • Fixed Andrew/Steve Event 4 background and triggering inconsistencies
  • Fixed Brain Burner site grammar, typos, and slight rewording
  • Fixed Andrew/Steve Event Long Time No See grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Andrew/Steve Event Gnarly Decision grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Andrew/Steve Event Blue Paper Scam grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Andrew/Steve Event Just Some Speculations grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Intro Event grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Event Full-Bodied Wine grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Event Coffee In Bed grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Event 'Tis Just A Scratch grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Event One Of Those Days grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Event Getting Caught Up grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Event Our Little Secret grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Event Surprising News grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Event The Best Present grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Event Sight To Behold grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Event Spooderphobia grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Optional Event The Ring Comes Off grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Optional Event Home-Cooked, Best Cooked grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Julia's Optional Event Pill Hunt grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Emily's Event Ironing Things Out grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Emily's Event Breakfast Gossips grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Emily's Event Quarrel Ripples grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Emily's Event Mischief-Makeress grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Emily's Event Shower Mumble grammar, typos
  • Fixed Emily's Event God Gamer In Da House grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Emily's Optional Interaction Giving The Third Degree grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Katherine's Event Green-Eyed Coffee Break grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Katherine's Event Morning Chatter grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Katherine's Event Information Broker grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Katherine's Event Paper Weights grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Katherine's Event Out Of Balance grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Katherine's Event Unusual Hobby grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Katherine's Event Sunny Day Treat grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Dream 1 grammar, typos
  • Fixed Dream 2 grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Amanda's Event So We Finally Meet grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Home interactions grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Katherine's Home interactions grammar, typos, various rewordings
  • Fixed Nadia's name visual bug
  • Fixed misplaced images in Andrew/Steve Event Back To The Old Ways
  • Fixed Andrew/Steve Event Back To The Old Ways choice condition from previous events
  • Fixed Julia's Optional Event The Ring Comes Off triggering
  • Fixed Julia's Event 'Tis Just A Scratch screen bug and replaying bug
  • Fixed Julia's Event Sight To Behold replaying bug
  • Fixed Emily's Event Shower Mumble replaying bug
  • Fixed Katherine's Event Morning Chatter replaying bug
  • Fixed Dream 2 replaying bug
  • Fixed text inconsistencies
  • Fixed Katherine's Email 2 inconsistencies
  • Fixed various graphical inconsistencies
  • Fixed various UI bugs and glitches
  • Fixed inventory after change to Renpy 8
  • Fixed 'Katherine's Home Key' bug
  • Fixed addition of certain item to inventory, auto added if you've already done the event
  • Fixed old choice menus with effects
  • Fixed interchanged images in Julia's Event 8
  • Removed DLC screen until relevant
  • Removed secret money pickups
  • Removed option to name the character, mainly because of future story developments
  • Removed old prepositions, replaced with in-game rendered ones
  • Variable maintenance and merges to current system

Saves are backwards compatible with 0.17 and 0.18

Changed files in this update

Wicked Paradise Content Depot 1814311
  • Loading history…
