 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 20 November 2022

Repair Station (and multiplayer HUD) Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9978615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Repair Stations to fountains (WIP)

  • Added multiplayer party info to the HUD

  • Made improvements to Forge Machine

  • Adjusted explosion damage delays to better sync hitbox with visual effect

  • Fixed various Witness beam bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link