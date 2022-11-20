- Your geologist can now filter the mineral markers displayed on your HUD, making hunting for a specific ore type easier.
- Adjusted ship shape of Eagle Prospector and it’s variants, so bullets stuck in it’s hull won’t prevent you from astrogating anymore.
- The middlemost setting of the gamma slider had a slightly different brightness than the neighbouring settings.
- Fixed a bug that caused the EIME HUD to always look like your computer was damaged.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 20 November 2022
0.576.2 - Xenogeology
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update