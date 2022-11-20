 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 20 November 2022

0.576.2 - Xenogeology

20 November 2022

  • Your geologist can now filter the mineral markers displayed on your HUD, making hunting for a specific ore type easier.
  • Adjusted ship shape of Eagle Prospector and it’s variants, so bullets stuck in it’s hull won’t prevent you from astrogating anymore.
  • The middlemost setting of the gamma slider had a slightly different brightness than the neighbouring settings.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the EIME HUD to always look like your computer was damaged.
  • Updated translations.

