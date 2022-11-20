Minigames Update

Update - v0.5.3
- Added Soccer Minigame to Extras UI
- Added Archery Minigame to Extras UI
- Added preparations for F2P version
- Added World Record sign on every main level
- Added 7 Soccer Achievements
- Added 8 Archery Achievements
- Added Replay icon on Leaderboards button to manually download a server replay
- Added modulation to most game sounds
- Fixed Secret Achievement
- Fixed controller sometimes not working in pause menu
- Potentially fixed a bug where tutorial/information UI loops onto screen
- Removed Replay auto download to save server resources
- Enabled pause/escape button option to Main Menu to cancel joining/hosting multiplayer
- Enabled pause/escape button option to open/close quit options
