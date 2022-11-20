 Skip to content

Sycamore update for 20 November 2022

Minigames Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9978603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update - v0.5.3

  • Added Soccer Minigame to Extras UI
  • Added Archery Minigame to Extras UI
  • Added preparations for F2P version
  • Added World Record sign on every main level
  • Added 7 Soccer Achievements
  • Added 8 Archery Achievements
  • Added Replay icon on Leaderboards button to manually download a server replay
  • Added modulation to most game sounds
  • Fixed Secret Achievement
  • Fixed controller sometimes not working in pause menu
  • Potentially fixed a bug where tutorial/information UI loops onto screen
  • Removed Replay auto download to save server resources
  • Enabled pause/escape button option to Main Menu to cancel joining/hosting multiplayer
  • Enabled pause/escape button option to open/close quit options

Changed files in this update

