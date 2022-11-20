 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 20 November 2022

Version 0.201a changelist

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed multiple problem with flex beam (and rope) deleting/placement/etc
Fixed a problem with ropes/flex beams and undo mode
Fixed Flex beams getting weird with ctrl+shift+v
Fixed mirror mode not affecting drag-select
Fixed connectors not updating after 1/2 move/rotate
Fixed being unable to rotate the double wheel
Fixed deleting everything preventing you from doing anything else with the vehicle (or undoing it)
Fixed a couple bugs with loading a cabless vehicle

