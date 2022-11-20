Version 0.201a changelist

Fixed multiple problem with flex beam (and rope) deleting/placement/etc

Fixed a problem with ropes/flex beams and undo mode

Fixed Flex beams getting weird with ctrl+shift+v

Fixed mirror mode not affecting drag-select

Fixed connectors not updating after 1/2 move/rotate

Fixed being unable to rotate the double wheel

Fixed deleting everything preventing you from doing anything else with the vehicle (or undoing it)

Fixed a couple bugs with loading a cabless vehicle