Fixed multiple problem with flex beam (and rope) deleting/placement/etc
Fixed a problem with ropes/flex beams and undo mode
Fixed Flex beams getting weird with ctrl+shift+v
Fixed mirror mode not affecting drag-select
Fixed connectors not updating after 1/2 move/rotate
Fixed being unable to rotate the double wheel
Fixed deleting everything preventing you from doing anything else with the vehicle (or undoing it)
Fixed a couple bugs with loading a cabless vehicle
Instruments of Destruction update for 20 November 2022
Version 0.201a changelist
