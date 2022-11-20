November 20, 2022 — New Costume, New Setting, and Balance Update Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The latest update for: ESPIONAGE: Mafia Evolved is now live!

1️⃣ New costume added: ESCAPIST RAFFLES

2️⃣ Balance Changes:

🌟 Raffles's Special Ability 「Amateur Cracksman」 upgraded: Instead of receiving 20 AP per target to his Current AP total, he will now receive 35 AP per target.

🌟 Ruiko's Special Ability 「Divine Instinct」 changed slightly: Instead of a penalty of -60 AP to her Max AP, the penalty will now be -50 AP.

🌟 Marimede's Special Ability 「Nemesis」 changed slightly: Instead of a penalty of -40 AP to her Max AP, the penalty will now be -30 AP.

🌟 Seward's Special Ability 「Group Therapy」 changed slightly: Instead of gaining only a third of Trust with all players, he now gains a little more (the equivalent of one extra Trust).

3️⃣ New match setting: Show AP — The current AP of all players will be visible. If the Spy is penalized for targeting the wrong players with Eliminate, AP is then hidden for the remainder of the match.

4️⃣ Animation issue has been fixed that sometimes showed transparent art in gameplay.

5️⃣ General UI improvements have been made.

6️⃣ Localization updates have been made for various languages.

Our 2023 roadmap will be revealed in December! Keep an eye out for all that we have in store and thank you again for playing!