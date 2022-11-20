 Skip to content

#monstercakes update for 20 November 2022

World Cup 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9978482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

World Cup 2022 has already begun and we want to introduce you our new sticker collection for that event! Availible until the end of Quatar's mundial this collection has 32 round-shaped flags from all of the participants. Support your favourite team!

