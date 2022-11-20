World Cup 2022 has already begun and we want to introduce you our new sticker collection for that event! Availible until the end of Quatar's mundial this collection has 32 round-shaped flags from all of the participants. Support your favourite team!
#monstercakes update for 20 November 2022
World Cup 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
monstercakes Windows Depot 614911
monstercakes Linux Depot 614912
Changed files in this update