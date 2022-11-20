 Skip to content

Psycho Reign update for 20 November 2022

V0.4b - Revive v1

Share · View all patches · Build 9978441

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Revive function has been added. Game will not be over once a player is down. Both players have to be knocked in order to get the Game Over screen. Please keep in mind that this function is not finished yet, fine tuning and bleed out will be added along with a few on screen hints regarding to this.
  • Players were weirdly twisted in 3rd player view, this is now fixed.

Fixed:

  • anti-aliasing config has been changed, rain is visible now

Changed:

  • Psychos speed increased a lot due to the fact that players can be revived after getting downed
  • Psychos damage is increased a lot too due to the above

Coming:

  • As mentioned above, bleed out will be added
  • On screen hints will be added

I'm trying to push fixes and new stuff as quick as I can.

