V0.4b - Revive v1

Added:
- Revive function has been added. Game will not be over once a player is down. Both players have to be knocked in order to get the Game Over screen. Please keep in mind that this function is not finished yet, fine tuning and bleed out will be added along with a few on screen hints regarding to this.
- Players were weirdly twisted in 3rd player view, this is now fixed.
Fixed:
- anti-aliasing config has been changed, rain is visible now
Changed:
- Psychos speed increased a lot due to the fact that players can be revived after getting downed
- Psychos damage is increased a lot too due to the above
Coming:
- As mentioned above, bleed out will be added
- On screen hints will be added
I'm trying to push fixes and new stuff as quick as I can.
