A lot of little things

Lots of changes here, in all the areas that I think are most important right now.
Enemy Encounters
- Enemy selection is less random. The type of enemy that spawns will now depend on how many clusters you've visited. This should allow for more strategising when building your deck. I'll try to add more detailed information about this to the Encyclopaedia in the future.
- Two new enemy types have been added.
UI
- The starmap, for low difficulties, no longer features 'consumed' nodes which limit movement. for these difficulties, the number of stars in a cluster has been slightly reduced. This is done in order to simplify the UI.
- When hovering the mouse over a specific satellite, its health bar will be moved to the front.
- Some new tooltips
- Fixed a text overflow issue on the "Massive Storm" and "Radioactivity" techs, for when numbers were more than 3 digits.
- A lot of the redundant stuff in tooltips is now hidden by default. Press ctrl or command to expand the tooltips. This is to reduce the "wall of text" problem that I'm feeling.
Encyclopaedia
- A section with the list of all 'Tech' in the game has been added.
Other
- 'Ablaze' will now appear as frozen if you play the card 'Skathi'.
- The character selection menu has been updated, and a preview of the 5th planet has been added
- Fixed the card 'Defensive Crystal' not being permanent
- Fixed a bug related to how characters were randomly selected when distributing shields randomly.
- I've also started working on a 5th planet. No promises about when this will be ready.
Changed files in this update