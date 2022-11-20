 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 20 November 2022

QoL and Balance changes

-Buffed health pool and damage of hordes.
-Reduced loot chances on underworld enemies. Reduced loot chances all around. (Your inventory is full partially because there is so much loot everywhere!)
-Buffed werewolves.
-Buffed death pit enemies by a lot.
-Added one new mob.
-Added more tips.
-Mimic side quest now properly drops the loot.
-By popular demand added 3 more chests to the Bor house.

