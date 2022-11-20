QoL and Balance changes

-Buffed health pool and damage of hordes.

-Reduced loot chances on underworld enemies. Reduced loot chances all around. (Your inventory is full partially because there is so much loot everywhere!)

-Buffed werewolves.

-Buffed death pit enemies by a lot.

-Added one new mob.

-Added more tips.

-Mimic side quest now properly drops the loot.

-By popular demand added 3 more chests to the Bor house.