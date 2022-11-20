The Steam Deck compatibility patch!

Greetings, tactics fans! As you may have noticed, Valve recently designated Telepath Tactics Liberated "playable" on Steam Deck. With that designation comes new fans eager to play the game on Steam Deck--and with them, reports of issues unique to that platform.

As you know, I developed TTL for Windows: I never received a developer Steam Deck from Valve, and I didn't have the opportunity to test the game on Steam Deck before Valve marked it playable. However, I'm nothing if not motivated to make fans happy! So I went ahead and bought a Steam Deck with my own money to test the game out and fix issues.

This latest patch primarily addresses display and control-related problems that were holding the game back on Steam Deck. (Special shout-out to user janichbumbelby for offering detailed feedback on this!) Here are the specific changes I've made so far:

-- the game now auto-switches to gamepad controls upon starting up if it detects that it's running on Steam OS.

-- fixed: the cursor indicator was appearing in the wrong spots on certain menus (primarily on the title screen and save game screen) when the game was running in resolutions other than 1920 x 1080. In the Steam Deck's native 16:10 resolution of 1280 x 800, these menus were all but unnavigable. Now they work as intended in all resolutions.

-- save slots once again highlight when they're moused over, and now engage in this same highlighting behavior when the gamepad cursor is moved over them to further eliminate any visual ambiguity.

-- fixed: the right joystick was mapped to the wrong axes for Steam Deck (and XBox 360) gamepad controls, preventing proper independent panning of the battle camera.

-- fixed: the text overlay box had incorrect scaling settings for 16:10 resolutions.

-- fixed: the gamepad control graphic was incorrectly scaled for 16:10 resolutions.

-- fixed: the gamepad controls screen was showing incorrect info for the shoulder buttons. The left shoulder button is bound to Next Unit, while the right shoulder button is bound to Auto-Skill On Target (i.e. if you press it when a character is selected, your selected character will attempt to use an appropriate skill on whatever unit the selector is presently overlapping, independently moving into range if they can and they need to).

-- extended the "snap the selector to an attack tile containing a valid target" gamepad behavior so that if no characters are in skill range, the game will instead default to snapping the selector to a space containing a destructible object.

-- when using a gamepad and ending a character's move, if there are no attack targets in range and the character is on top of an item sack, the game will now auto-focus the cursor on the Grab button in the actions bar for more convenient sack-grabbing.

-- fixed: when in battle using gamepad controls, the game was overriding give tiles with move tiles after selecting the Give option on an item in the character screen, making it impossible to successfully give another character items during battle.

-- fixed: when ending a battle scene in gamepad mode, the selector would pop back up on the battlefield as the scene faded out.

And here's a regular bug fix unrelated to Steam Deck:

-- upon destroying an object with fly-only passability resting on stairs suspended over a hazard tile, the game would drop the stairs into the hazard as though they had been resting atop the object. This is now fixed.

I was hoping to have a new feature in this release where you could use the Steam Deck's track pad to auto-select the actions bar and scroll through the action-bar buttons, and I've gotten it working just fine with an actual mouse wheel. The Steam Deck's track pad, however, doesn't seem to want to play ball even after being configured to register circles or swipes as mouse wheel input. I've reached out to Steam support and will be finalizing this feature as soon as I receive the necessary guidance.

That's all we've got for now, folks. Thanks as always for supporting the game; it means a lot to me!

Tactically yours,

Craig