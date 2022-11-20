 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 20 November 2022

Patch 22

Share · View all patches · Build 9978220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Feature: New Fungi Goblin Cutscene.
  • New Feature: New blessing "Invincible Barrier".
  • Bug Fix: In tutorial scene, now potion UI is updated correctly in case potion was used in certain potion related sections.
  • Bug Fix: Right clicking while jumping and wearing a shield, plays shield up sound.
  • Balance: Upgrade Jump blessing - reduced jump height slightly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link