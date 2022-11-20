- New Feature: New Fungi Goblin Cutscene.
- New Feature: New blessing "Invincible Barrier".
- Bug Fix: In tutorial scene, now potion UI is updated correctly in case potion was used in certain potion related sections.
- Bug Fix: Right clicking while jumping and wearing a shield, plays shield up sound.
- Balance: Upgrade Jump blessing - reduced jump height slightly.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 20 November 2022
Patch 22
