The maximum number of spheres that can be held has been increased.
Added the function to sell spheres immediately without a confirmation dialog when selling spheres.
Fixed a rare problem where boss names were not synchronized.
Medal of Guardians update for 20 November 2022
Changed and Fixed (Ver 1.0.5)
