Medal of Guardians update for 20 November 2022

Changed and Fixed (Ver 1.0.5)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The maximum number of spheres that can be held has been increased.

  • Added the function to sell spheres immediately without a confirmation dialog when selling spheres.

  • Fixed a rare problem where boss names were not synchronized.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

