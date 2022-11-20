Hotfix 0.8.0.18 - Changelog

FIXES
- Fixed the NPC in the Order’s Prison not appearing on some saves.
- Fixed the inability to interact with the Boulder Circle on some saves even after performing all the prerequisite actions.
- Fixed Deathstinger Swarms having 100% Piercing Resistance.
- Fixed tier 4 Electromancy and Magic Mastery treatises spawning only in one specific distant dungeon.
- Fixed “Piercing Shot” not benefiting from “Taking Aim”.
- Fixed magic missiles being affected by the same close range Accuracy penalty as bows.
- Fixed Agility not affecting Backfire Chance.
- Dirwin’s unique trait should now work as intended.
- Fixed Anmarraks not spawning in distant Catacombs.
- Fixed “Keep Them Coming” instantly removing the effect of “Mighty Swing” granted for killing enemies.
- Fixed the incorrect loot in some secret rooms. Increased the amount of loot spawning in secret rooms’ chests and sarcophaguses. Added guaranteed loot to certain secret rooms.
- Fixed the incorrect loot in the Catacombs’ containers. Church-themed valuables should now appear more frequently.
- Fixed Brigand Geomancers and Electromancers dropping incorrect treatises.
- Fixed the occasional crash caused by using “Chain Lightning” in certain circumstances.
- Fixed the occasional crash caused by Harpies’ “Peck”.
- Fixed the crash caused by moving to another location while under the effects of “Will to Survive”.
- Fixed “Will to Survive” checking for incorrect conditions.
- Fixed “Recharge” granting its bonuses before it’s actually learned.
- Fixed “Pathfinder” granting its bonuses before it’s actually learned.
- Fixed the duration and stacks of “Maneuver” not adding up as intended.
- Fixed “Offensive Tactic” being able to indefinitely stack Crit Efficiency.
- Fixed the incorrect duration of the Damage Taken debuff applied to the Ancient Troll upon interrupting its “Troll Regeneration”.
- Fixed “Coordinated Advance” reapplying its bonuses each time the character enters the same location, potentially resulting in enemies receiving a massive damage boost.
- Fixed the effect of “No Retreat” not being removed when moving to a different tile.
- Fixed the possibility of stacking the effect of “Taking Aim” with “Precision”.
- Fixed “War Cry” receiving bonuses for every object and piece of furniture within its area of effect. Fixed the ability’s missing damage.
- Fixed the glitches occurring with the Servant in the Golden Grain when she delivers breakfast.
- Fixed the Tanat's Skull raising Fumble Chance instead of lowering it.
- Fixed the occasional crash caused by purchasing rumors from the Fence.
- Fixed some of the Restless being able to feel pain.
- Fixed Rotten Boiled Eggs’ incorrect sprite.
- Fixed the inability to eat or cook Harpy Eggs.
- Fixed some treatises granting incorrect amounts of XP when read.
- Fixed some high tier Geomancy spells having incorrect Attribute requirements.
- Fixed the incorrect price of renting a room in the Rotten Willow when attempting to pay for it on the second floor of the tavern.
- Fixed the inability to reduce the duration of “Ensnarement” by skipping a turn when it’s applied by Crawlers.
- Fixed the bug allowing extreme Intoxication to drop Immunity below zero (which then prevented it from being raised).
- Fixed the inability to swap between loadouts while interacting with a Backpack or the Caravan Storage.
- Fixed the bug which, upon loading a save, spawned incorrect loot in graves.
- Fixed the possibility of placing a Backpack inside another Backpack.
- Fixed the missing “rotten” state of Gray Crabs.
- Fixed enemies not having a cap on their Weapon Damage and Damage Taken.
- Fixed issues with the barrels in the Rotten Willow.
- Fixed issues with abandoned carts’ generation.
- Fixed issues with some of the Restless’ shadows.
- Fixed various visual bugs in Brynn.
- Fixed the sprite of one of the Craftsmen in the Guild Quarter repeatedly flickering as he attempted to enter the building.
- Fixed Brynn guards being able to sometimes step inside walls.
- Incense now counts as a Valuable.
BALANCE
- Numerous tweaks to various items’ stats*.
- Reduced most weapons’ Armor Penetration - this change affects enemies as well*.
- Reduced most weapons’ penalty to Skills Energy Cost*.
- Rather than being an universal stat, Bleed Resistance from armor now works as it was originally supposed to, providing its benefits only to specific body parts.
- Added Bleed Resistance to most pieces of armor*.
- Certain stats are now less impacted by the Dual-Wielding penalty.
- Magehunters now spawn in higher tier dungeons.
- Magehunters no longer have access to “Against the Odds” and “Seize the Initiative”.
- Added new abilities to some Proselytes.
- Increased the amount of loot in distant dungeons’ boss chests.
- Reduced the effectiveness of most Staff passives.
- Rebalanced One-Handed Axes passive abilities.
- Rebalanced Two-Handed Axes passive abilities.
- Tweaked Two-Handed Axes and Two-Handed Maces abilities to smoothen the difference in their impact and efficiency.
- Reduced the minimal possible value of Block Power Recovery to 1% (from 5%).
- Fixed the overly high chance of “Petrification” to apply its effects. As a baseline, a character with unmodified stats will need a buff from three runic boulders to raise the Petrification chance to 100%. This chance can now be decreased by the target’s Magic Resistance. Also increased the spell’s Damage over time and its Cooldown, but decreased its Energy Cost.
- Numerous tweaks to the AI’s usage of abilities.
- Casting spells now increases Backfire Damage by 30% instead of 20%.
- Tweaked the effects of some enchantments and curses.
- Perception now has 50% higher impact when passively discovering secret rooms.
- Changed the loot-generating algorithm for distant dungeons' boss chests: rather than performing two separate 35% rolls to spawn a Unique and an Artifact, chests will have 50% chance to spawn a Unique. If this roll fails, you'll be guaranteed to find an Artifact instead.
-
- these changes won’t affect already saved items.
UI & UX
- “Maneuver” now correctly grants the bonuses listed in its hover.
- Removed the mention of a non-existing Aftermath from Stardust’s hover.
- “No Mercy” now correctly grants the bonuses listed in its hover.
- Updated the hover of “Claw Swipe” - it now has a description of the skill’s hidden mechanic.
- When interacting with a Lute, the “Use” line in its context menu will now appear as “Play”.
- Rather than recover Reputation incrementally with each day spent in jail, you’ll now instantly receive the full amount once you’re done serving your sentence.
- Learning “Austerity” now changes the debuff thresholds listed in the hovers of Thirst, Hunger, and Intoxication.
- The Hostess in the Close Harbor should now have her role correctly displayed.
- Fixed the “Mindwort” dialogue option being displayed incorrectly during “From the Cradle to the Grave” quest.
- Made some improvements to the camera edge panning option.
- The Turkish localization is now up to date.
