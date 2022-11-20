 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 20 November 2022

Hotfix 0.8.0.18 - Changelog

FIXES
  • Fixed the NPC in the Order’s Prison not appearing on some saves.
  • Fixed the inability to interact with the Boulder Circle on some saves even after performing all the prerequisite actions.
  • Fixed Deathstinger Swarms having 100% Piercing Resistance.
  • Fixed tier 4 Electromancy and Magic Mastery treatises spawning only in one specific distant dungeon.
  • Fixed “Piercing Shot” not benefiting from “Taking Aim”.
  • Fixed magic missiles being affected by the same close range Accuracy penalty as bows.
  • Fixed Agility not affecting Backfire Chance.
  • Dirwin’s unique trait should now work as intended.
  • Fixed Anmarraks not spawning in distant Catacombs.
  • Fixed “Keep Them Coming” instantly removing the effect of “Mighty Swing” granted for killing enemies.
  • Fixed the incorrect loot in some secret rooms. Increased the amount of loot spawning in secret rooms’ chests and sarcophaguses. Added guaranteed loot to certain secret rooms.
  • Fixed the incorrect loot in the Catacombs’ containers. Church-themed valuables should now appear more frequently.
  • Fixed Brigand Geomancers and Electromancers dropping incorrect treatises.
  • Fixed the occasional crash caused by using “Chain Lightning” in certain circumstances.
  • Fixed the occasional crash caused by Harpies’ “Peck”.
  • Fixed the crash caused by moving to another location while under the effects of “Will to Survive”.
  • Fixed “Will to Survive” checking for incorrect conditions.
  • Fixed “Recharge” granting its bonuses before it’s actually learned.
  • Fixed “Pathfinder” granting its bonuses before it’s actually learned.
  • Fixed the duration and stacks of “Maneuver” not adding up as intended.
  • Fixed “Offensive Tactic” being able to indefinitely stack Crit Efficiency.
  • Fixed the incorrect duration of the Damage Taken debuff applied to the Ancient Troll upon interrupting its “Troll Regeneration”.
  • Fixed “Coordinated Advance” reapplying its bonuses each time the character enters the same location, potentially resulting in enemies receiving a massive damage boost.
  • Fixed the effect of “No Retreat” not being removed when moving to a different tile.
  • Fixed the possibility of stacking the effect of “Taking Aim” with “Precision”.
  • Fixed “War Cry” receiving bonuses for every object and piece of furniture within its area of effect. Fixed the ability’s missing damage.
  • Fixed the glitches occurring with the Servant in the Golden Grain when she delivers breakfast.
  • Fixed the Tanat's Skull raising Fumble Chance instead of lowering it.
  • Fixed the occasional crash caused by purchasing rumors from the Fence.
  • Fixed some of the Restless being able to feel pain.
  • Fixed Rotten Boiled Eggs’ incorrect sprite.
  • Fixed the inability to eat or cook Harpy Eggs.
  • Fixed some treatises granting incorrect amounts of XP when read.
  • Fixed some high tier Geomancy spells having incorrect Attribute requirements.
  • Fixed the incorrect price of renting a room in the Rotten Willow when attempting to pay for it on the second floor of the tavern.
  • Fixed the inability to reduce the duration of “Ensnarement” by skipping a turn when it’s applied by Crawlers.
  • Fixed the bug allowing extreme Intoxication to drop Immunity below zero (which then prevented it from being raised).
  • Fixed the inability to swap between loadouts while interacting with a Backpack or the Caravan Storage.
  • Fixed the bug which, upon loading a save, spawned incorrect loot in graves.
  • Fixed the possibility of placing a Backpack inside another Backpack.
  • Fixed the missing “rotten” state of Gray Crabs.
  • Fixed enemies not having a cap on their Weapon Damage and Damage Taken.
  • Fixed issues with the barrels in the Rotten Willow.
  • Fixed issues with abandoned carts’ generation.
  • Fixed issues with some of the Restless’ shadows.
  • Fixed various visual bugs in Brynn.
  • Fixed the sprite of one of the Craftsmen in the Guild Quarter repeatedly flickering as he attempted to enter the building.
  • Fixed Brynn guards being able to sometimes step inside walls.
  • Incense now counts as a Valuable.
BALANCE
  • Numerous tweaks to various items’ stats*.
  • Reduced most weapons’ Armor Penetration - this change affects enemies as well*.
  • Reduced most weapons’ penalty to Skills Energy Cost*.
  • Rather than being an universal stat, Bleed Resistance from armor now works as it was originally supposed to, providing its benefits only to specific body parts.
  • Added Bleed Resistance to most pieces of armor*.
  • Certain stats are now less impacted by the Dual-Wielding penalty.
  • Magehunters now spawn in higher tier dungeons.
  • Magehunters no longer have access to “Against the Odds” and “Seize the Initiative”.
  • Added new abilities to some Proselytes.
  • Increased the amount of loot in distant dungeons’ boss chests.
  • Reduced the effectiveness of most Staff passives.
  • Rebalanced One-Handed Axes passive abilities.
  • Rebalanced Two-Handed Axes passive abilities.
  • Tweaked Two-Handed Axes and Two-Handed Maces abilities to smoothen the difference in their impact and efficiency.
  • Reduced the minimal possible value of Block Power Recovery to 1% (from 5%).
  • Fixed the overly high chance of “Petrification” to apply its effects. As a baseline, a character with unmodified stats will need a buff from three runic boulders to raise the Petrification chance to 100%. This chance can now be decreased by the target’s Magic Resistance. Also increased the spell’s Damage over time and its Cooldown, but decreased its Energy Cost.
  • Numerous tweaks to the AI’s usage of abilities.
  • Casting spells now increases Backfire Damage by 30% instead of 20%.
  • Tweaked the effects of some enchantments and curses.
  • Perception now has 50% higher impact when passively discovering secret rooms.
  • Changed the loot-generating algorithm for distant dungeons' boss chests: rather than performing two separate 35% rolls to spawn a Unique and an Artifact, chests will have 50% chance to spawn a Unique. If this roll fails, you'll be guaranteed to find an Artifact instead.
    • these changes won’t affect already saved items.
UI & UX
  • “Maneuver” now correctly grants the bonuses listed in its hover.
  • Removed the mention of a non-existing Aftermath from Stardust’s hover.
  • “No Mercy” now correctly grants the bonuses listed in its hover.
  • Updated the hover of “Claw Swipe” - it now has a description of the skill’s hidden mechanic.
  • When interacting with a Lute, the “Use” line in its context menu will now appear as “Play”.
  • Rather than recover Reputation incrementally with each day spent in jail, you’ll now instantly receive the full amount once you’re done serving your sentence.
  • Learning “Austerity” now changes the debuff thresholds listed in the hovers of Thirst, Hunger, and Intoxication.
  • The Hostess in the Close Harbor should now have her role correctly displayed.
  • Fixed the “Mindwort” dialogue option being displayed incorrectly during “From the Cradle to the Grave” quest.
  • Made some improvements to the camera edge panning option.
  • The Turkish localization is now up to date.

