- Further performance optimizations (still long way to go)
- Due to reduced visibility in specific light conditions and reported problems with team recognition by color blind players, saturation of enemy/friend color schemes was increased.
- Added HUD elements opacity slider in game options. This is an early version. If you have any suggestion which elements should or shouldn’t be controlled by this slider, please let us know on our official discord.
Please note : when opacity is changed during a match, some items will be changed on new map reload.
WAR DUST update for 20 November 2022
Sunday update
