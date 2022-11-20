 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WAR DUST update for 20 November 2022

Sunday update

Share · View all patches · Build 9978154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Further performance optimizations (still long way to go)
  • Due to reduced visibility in specific light conditions and reported problems with team recognition by color blind players, saturation of enemy/friend color schemes was increased.
  • Added HUD elements opacity slider in game options. This is an early version. If you have any suggestion which elements should or shouldn’t be controlled by this slider, please let us know on our official discord.
    Please note : when opacity is changed during a match, some items will be changed on new map reload.

Changed files in this update

WAR DUST Content Depot 957791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link