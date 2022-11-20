early access 1.34.0

Three big updates in the span of seven days! Enjoy!
Highlights
- Towers look much nicer now! Also, red tiles have been added to the game, which act as inverse yellow tiles (-10% range and fire rate)
- Ascensions are now infinite! Who will reach the highest ascension? Well, there's now Leaderboards for that too! Start using the best offerings you can and climb the global ranking for each deck!
- Maps now have variations each time you enter a combat. This is huge gameplay-wise, as no two maps will ever be the same!
- A new deck has been added to the game, Punished Martyr To unlock it, you have to reach level 40 and win a game without ever entering Overload!
- The next wave preview has been moved into a much less annoying area of the screen.
Balance changes
Trinkets
-
Topaz Gem
- Maximum crystals that can be earned per combat: 50 -> 75
Cards
-
Pursue Glory
- Shield needed to end the combat when cast: 25-> 30
Bug fixes
- #74: The Diamond Hands trinket doesn't work.
Changed files in this update