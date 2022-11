Tank Battle: East Front update v3.1.5

Changes

TB EF

3.1.5

Fix: Some issues displaying the misson objective list during some missions.

Update: Play balance in the '88' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Against the Odds' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Airfield Assault' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Bridgehead' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Bridge Run' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Coastal Crisis' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Counter Assault' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Death from Above' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Dominance' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Fight or Flight' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Forest Frolic' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Gambit' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'General Destruction' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Hillside Clash' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Hold the line' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'January Thunder' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'March to Narva' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Railed' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Rail Ruckus' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Riverside Raid' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Rural Ruckus' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Shell valley' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Take hill 114' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'They comes in Threes mission.

Change: The name of the 'City Fight' mission to 'Fight!'.

Update: Some German transport vehicles to Sd.Kfz 7's.

Update: The mission description in the 'Fightback' mission.