- Added a new dropdown to the manual identification menu, making some spell types, like Summon, take up less space in the effects dropdown.
- Fixed scrolling on dropdowns on the manual identification menu when using a controller.
- Made menus more responsive when using a controller.
- Fixed Summon type mismatch between actual and what it identifies to (Wall vs. Blob).
- Fixed some weirdness in Transform spell generation, which made the spell type less common.
Are You A Wizard update for 20 November 2022
Patch Notes v0.1.29
