Are You A Wizard update for 20 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.29

Patch Notes v0.1.29 · Build 9978059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new dropdown to the manual identification menu, making some spell types, like Summon, take up less space in the effects dropdown.
  • Fixed scrolling on dropdowns on the manual identification menu when using a controller.
  • Made menus more responsive when using a controller.
  • Fixed Summon type mismatch between actual and what it identifies to (Wall vs. Blob).
  • Fixed some weirdness in Transform spell generation, which made the spell type less common.

