 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 20 November 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.11.1 – Default Branch – Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9978036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Tutorial now says “Enter” to skip…

Changed

  • Increased music frequency a little
  • Quest indicators removed from quest hub because they aren’t really needed and are bad for performance

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue with the quiver and arrows not showing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link