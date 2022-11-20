 Skip to content

Naval Hurricane update for 20 November 2022

Update 0.097a. Bugfixes and changed the wind on projectiles effect

Share · View all patches · Build 9977939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The calculation of wind effect on projectiles has been changed in order to reduce the wind effect on light projectiles.
  2. Several bugs have been fixed.

