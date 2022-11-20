 Skip to content

Light It Up update for 20 November 2022

LIU Patch Notes for 1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 9977889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Manual remapping is now possible.
  • Remapping will generate a save that will persist through sessions.
  • Force feedback has been removed from the debug
  • Mouse debug has been removed from debug
  • Inverse Axis has been removed from debug

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178401
