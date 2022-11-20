- Manual remapping is now possible.
- Remapping will generate a save that will persist through sessions.
- Force feedback has been removed from the debug
- Mouse debug has been removed from debug
- Inverse Axis has been removed from debug
Light It Up update for 20 November 2022
LIU Patch Notes for 1.07
