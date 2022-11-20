- Possible remap both keyboard and controllers.
- Fixed a bug in the ending.
- Added a very known cheat code..... Im wonder what its does?
PowerUp Elevation update for 20 November 2022
Bug fixs and remapping
Patchnotes via Steam Community
PowerUp Elevation Content Depot 879391
Changed files in this update