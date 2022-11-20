 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PowerUp Elevation update for 20 November 2022

Bug fixs and remapping

Share · View all patches · Build 9977817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Possible remap both keyboard and controllers.
  • Fixed a bug in the ending.
  • Added a very known cheat code..... Im wonder what its does?

Changed files in this update

PowerUp Elevation Content Depot 879391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link