Patch Notes: 0.11.1.13

SCP: Pandemic (SCP: 5K) 0.11.1.13 Patch Notes
- Fixed LAMG bullets hiding all at once
- Reworked interaction slightly to leave all networking in character, fixing most interaction issues
- Fixed a crash with weapon animation
- Fixed some hitches due to menu loading constantly re grabbing user settings
- Added light to code tablets
- Fixed code tablets being desynced or not visible, visibility and codes are now networked separately for reliability
- Fixed certain commands being executable regardless of permissions (restart, start, stop, etc) (Thanks to the report from an unknown foundation operative)
- Added logs to some commands
- Added logs to when player permissions are checked
- Fixed some cases where the server might accidentally allow users to execute console commands if an empty Steam ID existed in both the admin list and player ID
- Fixed a bug where the game would incorrectly show the previous server when returning to menu
- Fixed a crash with ballistics
- Fixed some needless warnings
- Added tips
- Fixed a broken Galil spawn
- Fixed floating pillars
- Fixed tunnels unloading in some areas
- Potentially fixed a ballistics crash
