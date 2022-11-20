 Skip to content

SCP: 5K (SCP: Pandemic) Alpha Testing update for 20 November 2022

Patch Notes: 0.11.1.13

Patch Notes: 0.11.1.13

Last edited by Wendy

SCP: Pandemic (SCP: 5K) 0.11.1.13 Patch Notes

  • Fixed LAMG bullets hiding all at once
  • Reworked interaction slightly to leave all networking in character, fixing most interaction issues
  • Fixed a crash with weapon animation
  • Fixed some hitches due to menu loading constantly re grabbing user settings
  • Added light to code tablets
  • Fixed code tablets being desynced or not visible, visibility and codes are now networked separately for reliability
  • Fixed certain commands being executable regardless of permissions (restart, start, stop, etc) (Thanks to the report from an unknown foundation operative)
  • Added logs to some commands
  • Added logs to when player permissions are checked
  • Fixed some cases where the server might accidentally allow users to execute console commands if an empty Steam ID existed in both the admin list and player ID
  • Fixed a bug where the game would incorrectly show the previous server when returning to menu
  • Fixed a crash with ballistics
  • Fixed some needless warnings
  • Added tips
  • Fixed a broken Galil spawn
  • Fixed floating pillars
  • Fixed tunnels unloading in some areas
  • Potentially fixed a ballistics crash

