Version 4.06 - New gang members

Version 4.06

New Gang screen

Thugs reworked to only give crimenet balance instead of crimecoin.

Lawyers reworked to only give account balance instead of crimecoin & crimecoin lite.

Added new hacker, who has a charge like the lawyer and gives both crimecoins. Payout is random from 10 to 160. Can be upgraded with money and prestige, but +5 (10 prestige) per level instead of a multiplier like the lawyer and thugs.

Added the casino boss. Works like a rakeback reward in the casino. After 1000 ap spend, you can claim a random reward. 50-800 with very good chances of getting the best one, compared to the hacker.

Can be upgraded for +50 (or +100 with prestige) per level.

Other

Moved the thugs and lawyer, as well as their upgrades to the gang screen.

Visual update on the thugs and lawyer upgrades, to distinguish them from the gang members.

Renamed ??? guy in the item room to H4K3R, since he is the same hacker in the gang screen. Seems like a name a hacker would choose.

Items

Documents now doubles ecstasy production as well as cocaine production.

Energydrink no longer doubles ecstasy production. Doubles hacker rewards instead for more crime coins.

That's all for now folks.

Have fun!