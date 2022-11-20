 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 20 November 2022

Mini-patch

  • Improved station management menu
  • Fixed the button "liquidation of production" in the station management menu
  • Added hotkey "Open contracts menu" - U.

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System Content Depot 1148481
