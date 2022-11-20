 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 20 November 2022

Update 1.57-2 Patch Notes

Update 1.57-2 Patch Notes · Build 9977400

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some nav mesh issues causing NPC to spawn inside walls

  • Increased durability for pp19 bizon and ump 45, making them more reliable

  • Added sound cue (rattling sound) to gunshot sounds when the gun is low on ammo (like CS:GO)

Changed files in this update

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
