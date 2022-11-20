-
Fixed some nav mesh issues causing NPC to spawn inside walls
-
Increased durability for pp19 bizon and ump 45, making them more reliable
-
Added sound cue (rattling sound) to gunshot sounds when the gun is low on ammo (like CS:GO)
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 20 November 2022
Update 1.57-2 Patch Notes
