Weekly routine update 2：Reisen and Tengu

The second weekly routine update of E.E.R.I.E 2 includes:
- Reisen: Character from Touhou Project，her skill can temporarily convert an nearby random enemy into a friendly one，her skill mechanism needs to be improved，For example, increase directivity，No voice at present, will be updated later.
- Tengu: The main enemies in the next chapter，special mechanisms are still being designed.No special voice at present, will be updated later.
Next week's task will be to build the scene for the next chapter.
