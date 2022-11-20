 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 20 November 2022

2022.11.20fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・When the player is assassinated and finds out the culprit
Fixed a bug that prevented the game from progressing
・Other minor fixes

