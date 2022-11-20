332: Early Access 0.14.18 - November 20, 2022 2:05 AM EST
• Completed elite unique shoulder items.
• Unique items are now more likely to roll skill bonuses specific to classes that wear that armor type.
Nevergrind Online update for 20 November 2022
Elite unique shoulder items are now in the game!
