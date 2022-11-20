- Fixed doll able to move while looking at it through glass
- Doll head now turns faster than body so it's always looking at you when you it initially freezes
- Prevented entities from killing player in Elevator
- Fixed entities unable to enter basketball court when door is open
- Improved footsteps and physics object audio
- Improved sound detection (Mic in top right corner) to include in-game audio caused by player
- Prevented collectables from not disappearing once you pick them up
- Fixed various doorway issues where mesh wasn't visible
- Improved Player Sprint controls so that you no longer have to re-press sprint
- Improved cloaked figure audio
- Improved physics collision audio performance
- Improved doll spawning so it won't spawn so soon/close in 2nd map
- Prevented finding codex entries that you already have
- Optimized physics to reduce lag
- Fixed various audio not affected by volume sliders
The Classrooms update for 20 November 2022
0.1.3.56
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update