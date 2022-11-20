 Skip to content

The Classrooms update for 20 November 2022

0.1.3.56

Build 9977170 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed doll able to move while looking at it through glass
  • Doll head now turns faster than body so it's always looking at you when you it initially freezes
  • Prevented entities from killing player in Elevator
  • Fixed entities unable to enter basketball court when door is open
  • Improved footsteps and physics object audio
  • Improved sound detection (Mic in top right corner) to include in-game audio caused by player
  • Prevented collectables from not disappearing once you pick them up
  • Fixed various doorway issues where mesh wasn't visible
  • Improved Player Sprint controls so that you no longer have to re-press sprint
  • Improved cloaked figure audio
  • Improved physics collision audio performance
  • Improved doll spawning so it won't spawn so soon/close in 2nd map
  • Prevented finding codex entries that you already have
  • Optimized physics to reduce lag
  • Fixed various audio not affected by volume sliders

