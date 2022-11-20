 Skip to content

Death's Gambit: Afterlife update for 20 November 2022

Ashes of Vados PC 1.2.7 (Turkish language patch)

Share · View all patches · Build 9977110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch just dropped (1.2.7) adding a Turkish language option!

Thank you all for your continued support and for your patience as we continue to update the game.

Death's Gambit Content Depot 356651
