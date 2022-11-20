Patch notes 11.19.2022

- Fixed an issue where it was possible to get the player stuck inside level tiles when hitting a ceiling during a Dash Jump
- Fixed an error on the Pause Menu's instructions. Incorrectly wrote "Z key to Select", now correctly says "Spacebar to Select"
- Lowered the score threshold to obtain continues.
