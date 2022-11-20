 Skip to content

Jet Dancer update for 20 November 2022

Patch notes 11.19.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9977044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to get the player stuck inside level tiles when hitting a ceiling during a Dash Jump
  • Fixed an error on the Pause Menu's instructions. Incorrectly wrote "Z key to Select", now correctly says "Spacebar to Select"
  • Lowered the score threshold to obtain continues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2084471
Depot 2084472
