Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 20 November 2022

Ver2.01 Update

Patchnotes

Number of marbles required to save in branching areas changed from 30 to STEPs
Adjustment of B3F balance
Fixed typos
Fixed a bug that caused a player to slip through.
Added large purchases at the barracks


