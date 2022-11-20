 Skip to content

Medal of Guardians update for 20 November 2022

Changed and Fixed (Ver 1.0.4)

Changed and Fixed (Ver 1.0.4)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changed so that the arrow keys can also be used to attack when operating with the keyboard.

  • Fixed a problem in which the values of sphere effects were displayed slightly differently.
    (e.g., it should have displayed 10% but instead displayed 9.9999999%)

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

Changed files in this update

