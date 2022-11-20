-
Changed so that the arrow keys can also be used to attack when operating with the keyboard.
Fixed a problem in which the values of sphere effects were displayed slightly differently.
(e.g., it should have displayed 10% but instead displayed 9.9999999%)
Medal of Guardians update for 20 November 2022
Changed and Fixed (Ver 1.0.4)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
