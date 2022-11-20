 Skip to content

Aurora Chronicles update for 20 November 2022

Spanish Language now Supported & Added

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bienvenidos amigos y amigas, as the game continues to grow i have added Spanish as a supported language for Aurora Chronicles!


Stay tuned for more updates!
estén atentos!

